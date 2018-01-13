Meditating a few minutes a day can bring real health benefits

NEW YORK (WABC) --If you think meditation is only a passing trend, think again.
With just a few minutes a day, the practice could bring you real health benefits.
ABC News anchor Dan Harris has a new book called Meditation for Fidgety Skeptics, and he joined us on Eyewitness News Saturday Morning.
He discovered the benefits of meditation after having a panic attack on the air.
Harris will be discussing the topic along with CNN's Anderson Cooper Sunday night in an event at the 92nd Street Y.
