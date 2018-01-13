HEALTH & FITNESS

Meditating a few minutes a day can bring real health benefits

ABC News anchor Dan Harris joined us to discuss the benefits of meditation.

NEW YORK (WABC) --
If you think meditation is only a passing trend, think again.

With just a few minutes a day, the practice could bring you real health benefits.

ABC News anchor Dan Harris has a new book called Meditation for Fidgety Skeptics, and he joined us on Eyewitness News Saturday Morning.

He discovered the benefits of meditation after having a panic attack on the air.

Harris will be discussing the topic along with CNN's Anderson Cooper Sunday night in an event at the 92nd Street Y.

For more information, visit: https://www.92y.org/event/dan-harris-and-anderson-cooper
