Meditating a few minutes a day can bring real health benefits

If you think meditation is only a passing trend, think again.With just a few minutes a day, the practice could bring you real health benefits.ABC News anchor Dan Harris has a new book called Meditation for Fidgety Skeptics, and he joined us on Eyewitness News Saturday Morning.He discovered the benefits of meditation after having a panic attack on the air.Harris will be discussing the topic along with CNN's Anderson Cooper Sunday night in an event at the 92nd Street Y.For more information, visit: https://www.92y.org/event/dan-harris-and-anderson-cooper