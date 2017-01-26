HEALTH & FITNESS

Morristown tying 'Ribbons for Hedda' to support girl in cancer battle

EMBED </>More News Videos

Lauren Glassberg has the latest details.

By
MORRISTOWN, New Jersey (WABC) --
There is an incredible outpouring of love and support for a young teenage girl in New Jersey fighting for her live.

Hedda Sivertsson is battling a cancerous brain tumor. Her friends, family and neighbors are raising money to help her and have plastered Morristown with turquoise ribbons to rally support.

Lauren Glassberg interviewed this remarkable 14-year-old girl in the video above.

Learn more about "Ribbons for Hedda."
Team Hedda on Facebook

GoFundMe "Helping Hedda"
Related Topics:
healthcancerteenagerMorristown
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
HEALTH & FITNESS
New home baby monitors could do more harm than good
VIDEO: Carbon Monoxide safety tips
Separated conjoined twins make 1st public appearance
Watch 'Operation 7: Save a Life' Saturday, Jan. 28th at 7pm
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Man accused of having non-operative 'suitcase bomb' in Brooklyn
Video: NYPD ESU officers save suicidal man from balcony
Fast food worker accused of serving menstrual blood
Man hurt when dumbbell crashed through windshield dies
Mom charged in 4-year-old boy's bathtub death in Brooklyn
VIDEO: 2 Paramus police pursuits in less than 2 hours
Bodycam footage shows officer wrestling woman, daughter
Show More
Queens man wins $5 million jackpot on 28th birthday
FDNY: Queens fire that destroyed businesses caused by cooking
Scathing report cites systemic problems with ACS after boy's death
14-year-old special needs student drowns in HS pool
Meet the bi-racial twins born with different complexions
More News
Top Video
Eyewitness News Update
Actor Shia LaBeouf arrested during anti-Trump protest in Queens
Legendary actress Mary Tyler Moore dies at 80
FDNY: Queens fire that destroyed businesses caused by cooking
More Video