Morristown tying 'Ribbons for Hedda' to support girl in cancer battle

There is an incredible outpouring of love and support for a young teenage girl in New Jersey fighting for her live.Hedda Sivertsson is battling a cancerous brain tumor. Her friends, family and neighbors are raising money to help her and have plastered Morristown with turquoise ribbons to rally support.Lauren Glassberg interviewed this remarkable 14-year-old girl in the video above.Learn more about "Ribbons for Hedda." Team Hedda on Facebook