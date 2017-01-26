Morristown tying 'Ribbons for Hedda' to support girl in cancer battle

MORRISTOWN, New Jersey (WABC) --There is an incredible outpouring of love and support for a young teenage girl in New Jersey fighting for her live.
Hedda Sivertsson is battling a cancerous brain tumor. Her friends, family and neighbors are raising money to help her and have plastered Morristown with turquoise ribbons to rally support.
Lauren Glassberg interviewed this remarkable 14-year-old girl in the video above.
