<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=3757964" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

(1 of 6)

Everything you need to know about coloring your hair

Maybe you're naturally blonde and want to lighten your shade, or maybe you're a dark brunette and want to completely fake it like me. Before you color your hair, check out the late