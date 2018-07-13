GLAM LAB

Everything you need to know about coloring your hair

Everything you need to know about coloring your hair

Maybe you're naturally blonde and want to lighten your shade, or maybe you're a dark brunette and want to completely fake it like me. Before you color your hair, check out the late

Johanna Trupp and Emily Sowa
MANHATTAN, New York (WABC) --
Maybe you're naturally blonde and want to lighten your shade, or maybe you're a dark brunette and want to completely fake it like me.

Either way, there are some tips you must know before letting bleach (or any color) near your hair.

I went to one of the best colorists in New York, specifically for blondes. Stephanie Brown is a New Yorker through and through; born and bred on Staten Island. She's worked her way up and is now a celebrity colorist for some beautiful blondes like Kate McKinnon.

As I walked into Nunzio Saviano Salon, Stephanie took one look at my brutal color job, and knew she had her work cut out for her.

She shared her years of knowledge and broke down the best tips: how to figure out the right shade for your face, how to keep your hair healthy with all these chemicals, how to save money in between dye jobs and how to keep it looking natural through it all.

Before you color your hair, check out the latest episode of Glam Lab!

Watch Glam Lab each week for more beauty tips, tricks and trends!
