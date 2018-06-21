BLOOD DONATIONS

Nassau County hospitals face blood shortage; Officials push for donations

NASSAU COUNTY, Long Island (WABC) --
There is a major push for blood donations in Nassau County as hospitals in the area face a massive shortage.

Right now, hospitals have a four-day reserve of blood. They are required to have a seven-day reserve at minimum.

Nassau County Executive Laura Curran will join county health officials to urge residents to donate blood and help replenish the critically low supplies.

For more information on where to donate or how to set up your own drive, visit www.nybloodcenter.org/blood or call 1-800-933-2566.

