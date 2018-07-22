HEALTHCHECK

Nationwide salmonella outbreak linked to raw turkey

EMBED </>More Videos

Nationwide salmonella outbreak linked to raw turkey. Nydia Han reports during Action News at 9 a.m. on July 22, 2018.

A nationwide salmonella outbreak has been linked to raw turkey.

It has sickened nearly 100 people in 26 states, including Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is still trying to pinpoint the source of the outbreak.

At least 90 people have been sickened, 40 of which were hospitalized.

The CDC says samples have tested positive for strains of salmonella. It was found in different forms, including ground turkey, turkey pieces and whole turkey.

CDC officials say to be sure to cook any turkey meat to the recommended temperature, and avoid feeding any raw foods to pets.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthhealthchecksalmonellaTurkeycdc
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTHCHECK
Consumer Reports: Protecting your pets from tick bites
Consumer Reports: Keeping your kids critter-free at summer camp
Doctor alerts woman on HGTV of lump on her throat
Boy awakens after parents agree to donate organs
More healthcheck
HEALTH & FITNESS
Parasite found in McDonald's salads sickens nearly 400 people, FDA says
What is dermaplaning?
Woman had C-section without anesthesia, lawsuit claims
Organ recipients meet family of donor who saved their lives
4 free and affordable health and fitness events in NYC this weekend
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Heat advisory in effect as temps climb
Man charged with killing co-worker after argument at gas station
Stolen car with baby inside crashes into van in NJ
Bon Jovi surprises shoppers at Long Island supermarket
Trump visits Ohio after blasting state's favorite son LeBron James
2 women save 2-year-old dangling from Queens fire escape
Police rescue 11 kids held in filthy conditions in New Mexico
Suspect arrested in attempted rape of woman in Queens
Show More
Venezuelan president dodges apparent assassination attempt
Family frantically searching for missing uncle visiting from Trinidad
Police identify suspect who abandoned pit bull
Video shows off-duty NYPD sergeant shoot man in Brooklyn
Man punches, robs 88-year-old woman inside Bronx bank
More News