  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
    Full Story
FLU

New drug promises to kill flu virus in 1 day

EMBED </>More Videos

A new drug that was just granted approval in Japan promises to cure the flu in one day. (Shutterstock)

By Eyewitness News
JAPAN (WABC) --
A new drug that can kill the flu virus in just one day wins regulatory approval in Japan.

The drug, Xofluza, could soon be a competitor to Tamiflu.

However, it could take until at least 2019 for it to reach the U.S. market.

The Japanese drug-maker Shionogi said one dose of Xofluza kills the virus within 24 hours.

The new drug comes as the U.S. experiences its worst flu outbreak in 15 years.

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
healthfluflu preventiondrugsu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FLU
Connecticut reports 20 more flu deaths
Health officials confirm Elizabeth student was third NJ child to die of flu
Classes resume in Norwalk after flu-related death
Officials: 3rd child in NJ dies after coming down with flu
More flu
HEALTH & FITNESS
Officials: Tourist infected with measles visited Met, NYC hotels
Connecticut reports 20 more flu deaths
Medical Marvels:The fight to save a limb after a traumatic injury
Health officials confirm Elizabeth student was third NJ child to die of flu
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Suspect refuses to pay for haircut, attacks barber
Dog shot 3 times saving teen owner from burglars
Officials: Tourist infected with measles visited Met, NYC hotels
Man charged with sexually assaulting children at YMCA
Companies cut ties with NRA
Workers rally ahead of Supreme Court vote on union funding
3rd arrest made in deadly home invasion robbery
U.S. curling win first-ever Olympic gold
Show More
NYPD investigating death of 5-month-old girl in East Harlem
EMT accused of sexually assaulting woman in ambulance
Acupuncturist accused of sexually assaulting patient
Sandy Hook survivors reach out to Parkland
82-year-old grandmother commits suicide after falling for scam
More News
Top Video
abc7NY presents: The house that never sleeps
LOOK BACK: 1993 World Trade Center terror attack
Sandy Hook survivors reach out to Parkland
New app aims to stop robocalls and scammers from calling you
More Video