HEALTH & FITNESS

New studies indicate caffeine not harmful to the heart

EMBED </>More Videos

New studies show caffeine is not harmful to the heart.

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
You can go ahead and grab that cup of coffee.

A group of new studies show caffeine is not harmful to your heart's electrical system.

Research shows habitual coffee drinkers actually have a decreased risk of developing an abnormal rhythm called atrial fibrillation, or AFib.

If coffee or tea is your drink of choice, you are in luck. But not quite as much if it's an energy drink.

Most energy drinks are deemed to be slightly more risky due to other ingredients such as guarana, sugar, and ginseng

The research studies on how caffeine affects the heart were compiled in an article in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthcoffeeheart healthmedical
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
200 million eggs recalled over salmonella fears
Through faith, Barbara Bush overcame recent health crises
Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease: What to know about COPD
Sobering study: Alcohol should be limited to 1 drink per day
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Judge denies restraining order over materials seized in Cohen raid
Cohen's mystery 3rd client revealed to be Sean Hannity
Police investigating death of newborn in New Jersey
Binghamton freshman found fatally stabbed in campus residence
Firefighter mourns after wife dies giving birth to twins
Have mercy! Baby Stamos is here!
Rainstorm sparks flooding, fallen tree traps teen in home
Man struck by lightning in Bay Shore
Show More
71 guns, 50,000 rounds seized in Queens weapons bust
77-year-old retired teacher found stabbed to death in NJ park
7 inmates dead, 17 hurt after South Carolina prison fight
Engaged wrestlers John Cena and Nikki Bella break up
Elderly mother, adult daughter killed in 2-alarm Queens fire
More News