There's a new tool in the fight against skin cancer and two doctors in New York City are among the first to have the device.Doctors Gary and Kristina Goldenberg are taking advantage of the new technology in their Upper East Side office.Nevisense is a device used in office that's FDA-approved, painless and there's no downtime.In minutes, a doctor can use it on sunspots and moles that look suspicious or concerning.The device sends an electrical frequency into the skin and depending on the way the current travels, the device will notify the doctor whether a biopsy is recommended.Too often, dermatologists are forced to biopsy spots that actually turn out to be harmless, which leaves unnecessary scarring.On the flip side, a reluctance to biopsy a spot may leave an undetected melanoma growing.Nevisence helps in the gray area.The technology is not covered by insurance and costs about $250 for 10 spots.