HEALTH & FITNESS

New weight loss method involves swallowing balloons, may prevent obesity

EMBED </>More Videos

Lauren Glassberg has the details on a new weight loss method that involves swallowing balloons.

By
FISHKILL, New York (WABC) --
About a year ago, Cathy Adler noticed she was gaining weight and couldn't lose it. So, three weeks ago, the 65-year-old Fishkill resident swallowed the first of three balloons. Then, two weeks in she swallowed the second balloon.

Once the balloons are down, Adler's gastroenterologist pumped a nitrogen air mixture through a catheter to inflate the balloon in her stomach and then removes the catheter. The balloons help keep the patient feeling full.

Dr. Anthony Starpoli has used other stomach balloons on patients but this one, Obalon, is the first balloon that is swallowed and it's filled with air, as opposed to liquid. Three balloons are swallowed over a three-month period.

"I'd like to think of these balloons as being used in the earliest phases of obesity to prevent people from getting to a point where perhaps the balloon is not enough," Dr. Starpoli said.

In Obalon trials, nearly 90-percent of participants have kept the weight off at the year mark. Usually they lose about 7-percent of their body weight. Adler is aiming for more than that.

"I'd like to lose about 30 pounds, that's a big goal," she said.

That big goal comes with a price tag of about $8,000. That includes nutritional and behavioral counseling and an endoscopy to remove the balloons at the 6-month mark.

"I have to do this for me. Not my daughters, grandkids, my husband. I have to do it for me," Adler said.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
healthobesityweight lossballoonFishkill
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
HEALTH & FITNESS
Family to file billion dollar lawsuit after botched buttocks injection death
Study may help find treatment for Autism in humans
Comic-Con superheroes bring smiles to sick kids
Mom warns parents after baby contracts herpes
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
DNA from beer bottle leads to arrest in Queens park rape
Teen accidentally shoots himself at friend's LI home
Husband charged in murder of woman found dead in NJ pool
Woman trashes Chick-fil-A restaurant over chicken nuggets
Man who put 5 killers behind bars, father of 2, could be deported
Woman sentenced to 15 months in suicide texting case
Suspected car window vandal hurts himself on broken glass
Former rapper in court after charged with Midtown murder
Show More
Driver's ticket dismissed in deadly crash that killed mom, 3 sons
Kanye West files $10 million lawsuit over canceled tour
Two tons of illegal elephant ivory crushed in Central Park
Christie: At least I didn't dump nachos on heckling Cubs fan
Mother outraged after daughter tips over in wheelchair on bus
More News
Top Video
Teen accidentally shoots himself at friend's LI home
Newark's archbishop in court over Catholic school basketball battle
Officials getting an earful from commuters on subway tour
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
More Video