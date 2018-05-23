HEALTH & FITNESS

New yoga studio Llamaste now open in Brooklyn

Photo: Llamaste/Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking for a new spot to stretch and practice yoga? A new business is here to help. Called Llamaste, the new addition is located at 145 Front St. in Brooklyn.

The studio specializes in one-on-one and small group sessions. It also sells yoga gear, including mats, tote bags and leggings emblazoned with the studio's logo: a meditating llama.

With a five-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp so far, Llamaste seems to be off to a solid start.

Yelper Marisa L., the first to review the new spot, said, "I enjoyed the spiritual component and use of soothing music. Great addition to the neighborhood."

And Jack E. M. noted, "Excellent yoga studio and yoga supplies shop. I like the logo."

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Llamaste is open from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Monday-Thursday and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Friday. (It's closed on weekends.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthHoodlineNew York City
HEALTH & FITNESS
Lesser known NPH mimics Alzheimer's but is reversible
The 3 best health and wellness events in New York City this week
NJ ramps up efforts after spike in Lyme disease cases
Health officials: Flu no longer prevalent in New York
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
NFL policy: Players on field shall stand for anthem
Judge orders man, 30, to move out of parents' home
'Shark Tank' producer goes after con artist who stung him
Border patrol detains grandfather with stage 4 cancer after cruise docks
Fleet Week celebration kicks off with Parade of Ships
Teen with autism runs among traffic along I-95
More families of slain Sandy Hook children sue Alex Jones
Federal judge rules Trump cannot block Twitter users
Show More
Exclusive: 2 elderly women mugged in Bronx speak out
Trump to visit Long Island for event on defeating MS-13
MTA unveils 'Fast Forward' plan to modernize subway system
Child approached at school bus stop in Tarrytown
2 injured when row of stores catch fire in Brooklyn
More News