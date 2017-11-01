HEALTH & FITNESS

New Jersey law raising smoking age to 21 takes effect

TRENTON, New Jersey --
New Jersey's smoking age is now 21, after a new law took effect Wednesday.

The restriction applies to tobacco products and electronic smoking devices. Previously, the age was 19.

Republican Gov. Chris Christie signed the bill into law in July. Christie cited the strain on the health care system caused by tobacco-related illnesses when he made his decision. Reports show smoking causes about $4 billion in health care costs to New Jersey each year.

Democratic Sens. Richard Codey and Joseph Vitale co-sponsored the bill Christie signed into law. Vitale says making it more difficult to buy cigarettes "will help prevent our youth from becoming lifelong smokers and suffering the long-term effects of the habit."

Hawaii and California are the only other states where the smoking age is 21.

Related Topics:
healthnew jersey newssmoking
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
2 cases of Legionnaires' disease reported in Westchester
'Breast Cancer: Encouraging New Options' - Part 1
'Breast Cancer: Encouraging New Options' - Part 2
'Breast Cancer: Encouraging New Options' - Part 3
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Officials: NYC terror suspect 'proud' of attack, did it for ISIS
NYC bike path truck rampage: Who are the victims?
Mayor: NYC bike path rampage 'was an attack on our values'
Bike path rampage: What we know about the suspect
This NYPD officer took down the NY terror suspect
NYPD: Boyfriend fatally shoots girlfriend, himself on street
Delta passengers caught engaging in sex act on flight
Police: 18-month-old child found with maggots in diaper
Show More
NYPD: Teen throwing eggs at cars run down by driver
Trump calls for tougher immigration after attack by 'animal'
Warrant: Punished child forced to brush teeth with cat feces
Mom plans to move after receiving racist letter, death threat
California school barricade ends with suspect dead
More News
Photos
Photos: Truck mows down people on Manhattan bike path
PHOTOS: The Wrath of Superstorm Sandy in pictures
Eyewitness News gets into the Halloween spirit!
More Photos