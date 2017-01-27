HEALTH & FITNESS

NJ offers Baby Boxes to new parents

New parents across New Jersey can now get a free, safe spot for their infant to sleep.

By
CAMDEN, N.J. --
New parents across New Jersey can now get a free, safe spot for their infant to sleep.

The goal is to reduce sleep-related deaths.

It's called a Baby Box.

Temple University Hospital was the first in our area to offer boxes to new parents.

On Wednesday, New Jersey is the first to offer the boxes, along with education to all parents in the state.

The project launched at Cooper University Hospital in Camden, New Jersey.

The boxes are made from durable cardboard with a firm mattress.

They're designed to promote safe sleep.

Babies should sleep on their backs, with no loose items in the box.

Thousands of babies die each year from Sudden Infant Death Syndrome.

More than 90 percent are related to unsafe sleep.

"As a pediatrician and as a mother, even one such death is too many, everyone of the deaths is potentially preventable," said Dr. Kathryn McCans, ER Physician, Cooper University Hospital.

The Baby Box Company is behind the program.

All new or expecting parents can get a baby box, regardless of socioeconomic status.

You just have to complete an online parenting education course.

For more information CLICK HERE.
