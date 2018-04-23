HEALTH & FITNESS

Connecticut college has about 100 students sick from norovirus

DANBURY, Connecticut --
Health officials have confirmed that norovirus sickened about 100 students at Western Connecticut State University and prompted the school to close for the day for disinfecting.

State Department of Public Health officials said Monday that testing confirmed norovirus, which is a highly contagious bug that causes diarrhea, nausea, muscle pain, vomiting and other symptoms.

University officials said both campuses in Danbury are closed Monday as maintenance crews clean and disinfect school buildings. About 5,700 students attend WCSU.

Health officials are urging students and staff to frequently wash their hands with soap and water and, if they have symptoms, to avoid certain activities including preparing food for others and working in day cares, health care facilities and restaurants.

The source of the norovirus outbreak wasn't immediately clear.

----------
* More Connecticut news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthviruscollegeDanburyFairfield County
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Here's how to find out if you've been exposed to measles
Sesame Place: 1st theme park named Certified Autism Center
CDC: Throw away romaine lettuce if you don't know where it came from
Inspector: Massive egg recall farm had ongoing rodent infestation
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
10 dead after van plows into pedestrians in Toronto
Child found in suitcase ID'd as missing girl from Virginia, dad arrested
George H.W. Bush hospitalized with blood infection
8-year-old fatally struck by minivan in the Bronx
1 stabbed on street in Midtown; FedEx driver in custody
Dry drowning warning helps save 4-year-old's life
Family sues NYC, NYPD over fatal shooting of knife-wielding man
Tennessee Waffle House gunman taken into custody
Show More
At least 1 hurt in partial wall collapse at Bronx pharmacy
Passenger Tasered, arrested, forcibly removed from flight
Police: Woman set car on fire while inside with 3 kids
Boy riding bike with dad fatally hit by suspected drunk driver
Victim's family speaks in 'MAGA' hat in subway assault
More News