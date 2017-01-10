  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
HEALTH & FITNESS

'Operation 7: Save a Life' web chat: Share your questions!

Being knowledgeable about fire safety and emergency preparedness can truly be a matter of life and death. Eyewitness News has brought our viewers "Operation 7: Save a Life" since 1999. Again this January, Eyewitness News is inviting experts on fire safety and burn injuries to take part in a web chat to share that critical knowledge.

We want to hear from you: What questions can we answer concerning home, business, and fire safety? Send us your questions, and we'll answer them in our live chat here on abc7NY on Wednesday, January 18th, 2017.

And don't miss our special half hour show, "Operation 7: Save a Life" coming up on January 28th.
