HEALTH & FITNESS

Organ recipients meet family of donor who saved their lives

EMBED </>More Videos

Amy Freeze reports on the emotional meeting between organ recipients and the family of the donor who saved their lives.

By
NEW YORK (WABC) --
Just over a year ago, two Arlington High School seniors were in a fatal car accident. One of them went on to be an organ donor, saving the lives of four other New Yorkers.

The recipients met the family of their donor in Midtown Manhattan.

45-year-old Wayne Knoth is breathing because of something Toni Ann Colon lost.

"He wrote a beautiful letter to us saying he had never breathed a breath of fresh air until Dillon's lungs," said Toni Ann.

Just two days before his 18th birthday, her son Dillon Colon and his best friend were in an awful accident driving home from school.

Neither survived. "I know he was a giver in life, might as well be a giver in the worst time," said Toni Ann.

"He would have said yes," said Dillon's father Fredrick

Since donor recipient relationships are confidential, LiveOnNY facilitates the families that are willing to meet each other.

"Dillon will always be on my mind no matter what," said Wayne.

LiveOnNY Chief Medical Officer Amy Friedman says both science and experience show these meetings are meaningful.

"There aren't words to describe what happens, they see people living because of Dillon," she said.

And Wayne was not the only one to be saved by Dillon. "My kid is living right now through four other people," said Dillon's father Fredrick.

52 year old Alba Indio, a grandmother from New York, got his kidney. "Unbelievable that somebody who is not related to you is perfect for you, a part of me now," she said.

A cherished photo of the sky from the day Dillon died was a sign for his mother that her son would live on.

"My brother is, that was him, but at the same time it's nice knowing that he can have people keep living their lives. It's just a nice settling feeling for me," said Dillon's sister Jillian Colon.

"Dylan saved four lives with five organs that were transplanted, that's incredible. What a legacy for a terrific young man," said Amy Friedman.

There are 10,000 on the wait list in New York City. To be a donor, sign your license and make sure your family knows your wishes.

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthorgan donationsmedicalhealth
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Parasite found in McDonald's salads sickens nearly 400 people, FDA says
What is dermaplaning?
Woman had C-section without anesthesia, lawsuit claims
4 free and affordable health and fitness events in NYC this weekend
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Heat advisory in effect as temps climb
Man charged with killing co-worker after argument at gas station
Stolen car with baby inside crashes into van in NJ
Bon Jovi surprises shoppers at Long Island supermarket
Trump visits Ohio after blasting state's favorite son LeBron James
2 women save 2-year-old dangling from Queens fire escape
Police rescue 11 kids held in filthy conditions in New Mexico
Suspect arrested in attempted rape of woman in Queens
Show More
Venezuelan president dodges apparent assassination attempt
Family frantically searching for missing uncle visiting from Trinidad
Police identify suspect who abandoned pit bull
Video shows off-duty NYPD sergeant shoot man in Brooklyn
Man punches, robs 88-year-old woman inside Bronx bank
More News