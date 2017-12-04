HEALTH & FITNESS

Patients scrambling to find critical fertility medication amidst nationwide shortage

By
MELVILLE, Long Island (WABC) --
Women undergoing fertility treatments in the New York-area are scrambling to find progesterone in oil due to a nationwide shortage of the medication.

Progesterone in oil is essential in helping a woman's body hold a growing embryo. The injectable oil is used in patients who don't produce enough progesterone on their own or for women undergoing IVF.

Eyewitness News has reached out to several of the manufacturers of the oil about what is causing the shortage.

"We don't know when it's going to become available, and I don't think anybody really has a firm timeline," said Daniel Kenigsberg, the medical director of Long Island IVF based in Melville.

Walgreens confirmed with Eyewitness News that progesterone in oil is back ordered and the company has a very limited store-level inventory available. A spokesperson said if they are unable to fill a patient's prescription, they will contact their doctor to find an alternative form of progesterone medication which best meets the patient's needs.

Dr. Bat-Sheva Maslow with Gold Coast IVF in Woodbury is cautioning patients not to worry.

"We're still able to get progesterone in oil," she said. "We're not at the point where we're unable to get it. We've almost, for every patient who absolutely needs, it we've been able to find it either at a local pharmacy or another supplier."

Gold Coast IVF is referring many of its patients to Rockville Centre Pharmacy, which has a small supply left of the medication.

"We've done in a month, what we did in an entire year," said store owner Howard Jacobson, referring to the uptick in progesterone in oil sales in the last month.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
healthfertilitypregnancypregnant womanMelvilleSuffolk County
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
HEALTH & FITNESS
NFL players honor Lisa Colagrossi Foundation with special cleats
Kitten tests positive for rabies in NJ
Girl with inoperable brain tumor's wish: Lots of books
Advancements for heart failure sufferers
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Giants fire head coach Ben McAdoo, GM Jerry Reese
American tourist killed in shark attack while scuba diving
Long Island man accused of biting out dog's eye
79 alleged child predators, child porn offenders arrested
Founder of 'Golden Krust' chain shoots self inside factory
Several people stabbed outside LI bar
Opinion: Firing Giants coach Ben McAdoo accomplishes nothing
Man meets 81-year-old he befriended on 'Words with Friends'
Show More
Concertgoers left in the dark during Garth Brooks show
Video shows moments leading up to rampage in Queens
Fire that killed 12-year-old boy caused by smoking
Met conductor suspended after 3 men accuse him of misconduct
Elderly man attacked in alleged hate crime at nursing home
More News
Photos
This NYC spot has a 6-course dessert tasting menu
PHOTOS: 2017 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
PHOTOS: Relive the magic of 'Downton Abbey' in NYC
Photos: Explosions, fire at cosmetics plant in New Windsor
More Photos