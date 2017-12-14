HEALTH & FITNESS

Report: American teens losing interest in cigarettes

Shirleen Allicot has more on the study for teen cigarette use.

A new report says American teenagers are losing interest in cigarettes. So much so that marijuana and vaping have now surpassed it.

The Federal Government's National Institute on Drug Abuse found that about 23 percent of high school seniors claimed they had used marijuana in the past month.

A little less than 17 percent said they had used a vaping device. Only nine percent said they smoked cigarettes.

The study also found that consumption of most substances was at a two-decade low.
