EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=1811135" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The newest resident on "Sesame Street" has orange hair and autism.

Sesame Place is the first theme park in the world to receive a very important distinction.The entire staff at the theme park in Langhorne, Pennsylvania. has completed autism sensitivity and awareness training.The completion designates Sesame Place as a Certified Autism Center."As the first theme park in the world to complete the training and become a CAC, Sesame Place is better equipped to offer families inclusive activities for children with autism and other special needs," Sesame Place park president Cathy Valeriano said in a statement.The certification comes at the start of National Autism Awareness Month.Sesame Place opens for its 38th season on April 28.----------