AUTISM

Sesame Place becomes 1st theme park designated as Certified Autism Center

Sesame Place designated as Certified Autism Center. Monica Malpass reports during Action News at 5 p.m. on April 2, 2018. (Ritu Manoj Jethani / Shutterstock)

LANGHORNE, Pennsylvania --
Sesame Place is the first theme park in the world to receive a very important distinction.

The entire staff at the theme park in Langhorne, Pennsylvania. has completed autism sensitivity and awareness training.

The completion designates Sesame Place as a Certified Autism Center.

"As the first theme park in the world to complete the training and become a CAC, Sesame Place is better equipped to offer families inclusive activities for children with autism and other special needs," Sesame Place park president Cathy Valeriano said in a statement.

The certification comes at the start of National Autism Awareness Month.

Sesame Place opens for its 38th season on April 28.

The newest resident on "Sesame Street" has orange hair and autism.


