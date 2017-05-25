HEALTH & FITNESS

Light snacking before bedtime may actually be beneficial to sleeping better

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
New research shows that having a small snack before bed can actually help improve your sleep, but it'll all depend on what you eat.

Experts say to try foods that contain tryptophan, such as turkey, egg whites, low-fat cheese and chicken.

Tryptophan is important to helping you fall asleep because it gets converted to melatonin and serotonin, which are two brain chemicals linked to sleep.

Carb-rich foods like granola, unsweetened cereals and whole-grain crackers have also been found to boost those chemicals.

Experts also say to also set your sights on pineapples, oranges and bananas which can help increase melatonin.
Related Topics:
healthfoodsnackssleephealth
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
HEALTH & FITNESS
Dozens of babies born in NYC with Zika-like birth defects
Teen battling illness wants 100,000 birthday cards
Opioid-free painkiller could help America's drug abuse crisis
Nurse from NJ helps save passenger mid-flight
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Jewelry store robbed in Downtown Brooklyn by men dressed as construction workers
EXCLUSIVE: Metro-North train speeding at time of derailment, sources say
3 officers at prison in NYC accused of sexually assaulting inmates
Tight security for Billy Joel concert at MSG after UK terror
Proposal for more sidewalk space on 7th Avenue in Midtown
Mary Lee the shark could be Jersey Shore bound for weekend
LI Police searching for suspect who groped teen girl in Great Neck
Show More
Boy struck on head by flying bat at Yankees game
Slain EMT Yadira Arroyo to be honored in the Bronx
Officials: Student brought loaded gun to Brooklyn high school
Family: Student commits suicide after being called to dean's office
Dozens of babies born in NYC with Zika-like birth defects
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: A look inside President Theodore Roosevelt's "Summer White House" on Long Island
Photos: Memorial set up in Times Square for crash victim
PHOTOS: Car hits pedestrians in Times Square
PHOTOS: Derek Jeter's No. 2 retired by Yankees
More Photos