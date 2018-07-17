HEALTH & FITNESS

Stretch it out: 4 new yoga studios in NYC

Photo: Music Box Fitness/Yelp

By Hoodline
Interested in trying a new yoga spot in New York City? You're in luck: we've found a lineup of places to fill the bill. Here are the newest places to check out the next time you're searching for a place to practice yoga in the city.

B MVMNT


114 Stanton St., Lower East Side
Photo: B MVMNT/Yelp

B MVMNT is a yoga spot from celebrity trainer Bizzie Gold. The classes are built on buti yoga, a technique developed by Gold that incorporates music and movement along with strength training and traditional yoga moves.

The studio also features an infrared sauna -- in which the body is heated directly through infrared rays instead of by hot air surrounding it -- and a lounge with Wi-Fi provides a space to hang out before and after classes.

B MVMNT is off to a promising start with a current Yelp rating of 4.5 stars out of four reviews.

Yelper Bianca V., who reviewed the fitness studio on May 30, wrote, "Great studio; exceeded my expectations. The owners and staff were super personable. Studio is rather large; changing room was a legit lounge. There's a gorgeous backyard with Wi-Fi."

Zulay A. noted, "I went to check the studio out and really enjoyed the ambiance and the vibes. The class was ridiculously good; it took me out of my comfort zone."

B MVMNT is open from 6:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m. on weekdays and 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. on weekends.

Jewel City Yoga


118 Smith St., Brooklyn
Photo: Jewell City Yoga/Yelp
Jewel City Yoga is located in the Boerum Hill neighborhood and has a second studio in Crown Heights. Classes are primarily vinyasa flow yoga, including slow styles focused on alignment or on your core.

Varieties of the more demanding ashtanga yoga, which build strength and tone the body, are also offered, along with foundational classes for newcomers. The first weekday class typically starts at 7 a.m., and you can rent a mat on-site.

Jewel City Yoga has received one five-star review on Yelp.

Yelper Brandy G., who reviewed the studio on June 22, wrote, "The moment I stepped inside, I felt at ease and transported into a zen state. The studio is huge and pristine, and the classes are never crowded. Best of all, the teachers are some of the best in the city, delivering challenging sequences that are both energizing and relaxing. And if all that wasn't enough, the prices are surprisingly low."

Jewel City Yoga is open from 7 a.m.-9 p.m. on weekdays, 8:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m. on Saturday and 9 a.m.-8 p.m. on Sunday.

The Happie House


30-05 35th St., Floor 2, Astoria
Photo: The Happie House/Yelp

The Happie House is a studio offering classes in hatha, vinyasa, restorative yoga and yin yoga.

There is nutritional counseling from Happie House founder and dietitian Lisa Samuels, who offers members education and support for improving their diet and lifestyle habits. It's also a social club offering lectures and workshops on topics such as meditation.

The Happie House has been getting a positive response with a Yelp rating of 4.5 stars out of three reviews.

Yelper Jackie C., who visited the yoga spot on June 21, wrote, "Literally the best yoga studio I've been to. I got there three minutes late and most yoga teachers would typically not let me in, but here, the yoga instructors are so different, they're welcoming and understanding."

Yelper Allison G. wrote, "Had a great experience at a Slow Flow class. The teacher really helped adjust my movements and poses. Plus, because it was a smaller class, she really personalized to the goals and needs of the students."

The Happie House is open from 8:30-11 a.m. and 5-9 p.m. on Monday, 8:30-11 a.m. and 3-7:30 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday, 6:30-11 a.m. and 5-9 p.m. on Wednesday, 8:30-11 a.m. and 2-7:30 p.m. on Friday, 7:30 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday, and 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Music Box Fitness


2634 Ocean Ave., Floor 5, Sheepshead Bay
Photo: Music Box Fitness/Yelp

Music Box Fitness offers pilates, yoga and Zumba classes in a newly renovated studio. There are pilates mat, barre, fit ball and foam roller options.

Instructors lead classes in vinyasa and hatha yoga styles. Clients can buy packets of class passes or opt for unlimited classes with one-, three- or six-month memberships.

Music Box Fitness has received one five-star review on Yelp.

Yelper Peter H. wrote, "Our kids take dance and music lessons at Music Box and they really enjoy them. Glad they've started pilates and yoga classes as well. Great and very friendly management and staff working there."

Music Box Fitness is open from 7 a.m.-9 p.m. daily.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthHoodlineNew York City
HEALTH & FITNESS
Parasite found in McDonald's salads sickens nearly 400 people, FDA says
What is dermaplaning?
Woman had C-section without anesthesia, lawsuit claims
Organ recipients meet family of donor who saved their lives
4 free and affordable health and fitness events in NYC this weekend
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Heat advisory in effect as temps climb
Suspect charged in murder of co-worker at LI gas station
Stolen car with baby inside crashes into van in NJ
Bon Jovi surprises shoppers at Long Island supermarket
Trump visits Ohio after blasting state's favorite son LeBron James
2 women save 2-year-old dangling from Queens fire escape
Police rescue 11 kids held in filthy conditions in New Mexico
Family frantically searching for missing uncle visiting from Trinidad
Show More
Venezuelan president dodges apparent assassination attempt
Police identify suspect who abandoned pit bull
Video shows off-duty NYPD sergeant shoot man in Brooklyn
Man punches, robs 88-year-old woman inside Bronx bank
Video shows woman flee attempted rape in Queens
More News