There's a potential game-changing breakthrough in the detection of cancer. new study suggests researchers may be closing in on a blood test to detect some forms of cancer -- even before symptoms begin.According to research released in the Journal of Science Translational Medicine, the test scans blood for DNA released by cancerous tumors.The study found that in most cases, a majority of patients with cancer showed DNA alterations in most stages of colorectal, lung, ovarian, breast cancer.