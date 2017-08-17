CANCER

Study: Blood test could help detect some forms of cancer, even before symptoms

Sandra Bookman reports on a possible blood test to detect cancer.

By Eyewitness News
There's a potential game-changing breakthrough in the detection of cancer.

A new study suggests researchers may be closing in on a blood test to detect some forms of cancer -- even before symptoms begin.

According to research released in the Journal of Science Translational Medicine, the test scans blood for DNA released by cancerous tumors.

The study found that in most cases, a majority of patients with cancer showed DNA alterations in most stages of colorectal, lung, ovarian, breast cancer.
