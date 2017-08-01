  • BREAKING NEWS ANY MINUTE: Mayor de Blasio's school safety announcement
BIRTHDAY

Study: Blowing out candles on cake increases bacteria

EMBED </>More Videos

Study says blowing out candles on cake increases bacteria (AP File Photo/Cliff Owen)

HOUSTON, Texas --
This might have you thinking twice about accepting a slice of birthday cake.

A recent study by the Journal of Food Research confirms what you may already know, that blowing out birthday candles spreads germs.

To test this, researchers slathered icing on two fake birthday cakes and had people blow out the candles on one of them.

They found blowing on the candles increased the amount of bacteria on the cake by 1,400 percent.

So maybe the birthday boy or girl should blow out their candles on a separate cake.

Related Topics:
healthbirthdayresearchbuzzworthy
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
BIRTHDAY
Whataburger throws surprise birthday party for grandpa
Girl gets heartwarming cards after no one goes to birthday party
Toddler reunites with deputy who helped deliver her
Airline mechanic marks record-breaking 75 years with company
More birthday
HEALTH & FITNESS
Family blames botched plastic surgery for Harlem mother's death
Study finds aspirin doesn't increase risk for heart patients
18 kidney exchange donors, recipients meet at hospital
Charlie Gard being moved to hospice, will 'inevitably' die
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Family blames botched plastic surgery for Harlem mother's death
Inmates used peanut butter to make escape from jail
Woman to be deported after traffic violation
Portland transgender man gives birth to son
Police search for driver after deadly hit and run in Queens
Man assaulted during home burglary in Suffolk County
Christie says he confronted fan because he said 'awful stuff'
Investigation into police shooting of emotionally disturbed man with knife
Show More
5 overdose, 2 fatally, in luxury Jersey City high rise
Man charged with setting fire to bus with Jewish symbols
Trump dictated son's misleading statement on meeting with Russian lawyer: Sources
7 On Your Side: Energy efficient windows a fire hazard for some homeowners
Coney Island brawl caught on camera, officer injured
More News
Top Video
Snake discovered hiding in desk in newsroom
Gunman sought after 2 struck by stray bullets, including 5-year-old girl
Christie says he confronted fan because he said 'awful stuff'
Man assaulted during home burglary in Suffolk County
More Video