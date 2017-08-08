STUDY: Loneliness may be deadlier than obesity

A new study finds loneliness could be a greater threat to public health than obesity.Researchers at Brigham Young University say being connected to others is crucial to well-being and survival. They cite babies in custodial care who lack human contact an fail to thrive as an extreme example.They also point to social isolation and solitary confinement used as a form of punishment.More than 45 million adults over 45 are considered to be suffering from chronic loneliness according to the AARP.