  • BREAKING NEWS LIVE NOW: The state of the New York City subway system, city council holds hearing
HEALTH & FITNESS

STUDY: Loneliness may be deadlier than obesity

This is an undated image of a woman folding her hands. (KGO-TV)

PROVO, Utah --
A new study finds loneliness could be a greater threat to public health than obesity.

Researchers at Brigham Young University say being connected to others is crucial to well-being and survival. They cite babies in custodial care who lack human contact an fail to thrive as an extreme example.

They also point to social isolation and solitary confinement used as a form of punishment.

More than 45 million adults over 45 are considered to be suffering from chronic loneliness according to the AARP.

Click here to learn more about the research.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
healthstudyresearchmental healthscienceobesityelderlyaarpUtah
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
HEALTH & FITNESS
Singer Sinead O'Connor pleads for help, says she's living in NJ motel
Nassau officers rush woman to hospital for her organ transplant
Man working toward Iron Man goal decades after paralysis
Doctor told to stop marketing 3-person baby technique
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Huge fentanyl and heroin bust on UWS
Broadway legend Barbara Cook dies
Singer Sinead O'Connor pleads for help, says she's living in NJ motel
Newly ordained priest charged with groping teenage girl
Suspect poses as customer, then tries to rape spa employee
Starbucks shoots down rumor of discounts for immigrants
4-year-old shot in head in apparent road rage incident: Police
73-year-old man dies after being struck by tractor-trailer
Show More
Woman charged with using Taser to punish 5-year-old son
Lawsuit: Usher failed to warn 2 women, 1 man about herpes
Inmates take control of part of prison, hold officers
Google employee fired for anti-diversity memo
Dog's ashes stolen off Staten Island woman's front porch
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Disabled seaplane in East River
PHOTOS: O.J. Simpson through the years
PHOTOS: Deadly crash on the Grand Central Parkway
New York Yankees' Aaron Judge wins Home Run Derby
More Photos