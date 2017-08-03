AUTISM

Stanford mouse study may help find treatment for Autism in humans

EMBED </>More Videos

Scientists at Stanford may have discovered a breakthrough in determining the cause of Autism thanks to a study involving rats with Autism. (KGO-TV )

Scientists at Stanford may have discovered a breakthrough in determining the cause of Autism.

In a study of mice with Autism, the brain cells were not damaged but had trouble communicating with one another.

By fixing that communication problem, the autistic mice spent more time socializing with other animals and were less hyperactive when alone.

There's hope that finding a way to change the cell's behavior in humans can eventually lead to treatment of the disorder.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
healthautismresearchstudystanford universityratsStanford University
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
AUTISM
Officer saves a young child from drowning
Lawsuit: Bus driver was having sex while teen with autism died
19-year-old non-verbal man with autism found safe after missing in NJ
Armed suspects tie up boy with autism in frightening Bronx home invasion
More autism
HEALTH & FITNESS
Family to file billion dollar lawsuit after botched buttocks injection death
Comic-Con superheroes bring smiles to sick kids
Mom warns parents after baby contracts herpes
Family fights back against 3-year-old son's rare disease
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
DNA from beer bottle leads to arrest in Queens park rape
Teen accidentally shoots himself at friend's LI home
Husband charged in murder of woman found dead in NJ pool
Woman trashes Chick-fil-A restaurant over chicken nuggets
Man who put 5 killers behind bars, father of 2, could be deported
Woman sentenced to 15 months in suicide texting case
Suspected car window vandal hurts himself on broken glass
Former rapper in court after charged with Midtown murder
Show More
Driver's ticket dismissed in deadly crash that killed mom, 3 sons
Kanye West files $10 million lawsuit over canceled tour
Two tons of illegal elephant ivory crushed in Central Park
Christie: At least I didn't dump nachos on heckling Cubs fan
Mother outraged after daughter tips over in wheelchair on bus
More News
Top Video
Rapper Kidd Creole arrested in fatal stabbing of homeless man in NYC
Emotional walk and prayer service held in honor of Karina Vetrano
Eyewitness News Update
New LES hotel causing headaches for some residents
More Video