HEALTH & FITNESS

Eating pasta doesn't increase chances of weight gain, study says

EMBED </>More Videos

Study reveals pasta may not wreck your diet after all: Ali Gorman has the details during Action News at 5pm on June 21, 2018. (WPVI)

By
PHILADELPHIA --
There's some good news for pasta lovers. It turns out it may not be as bad for your waistline as many people think.

A recent study followed about 2,500 people who eat pasta from one to eight times per week.

Researchers found it did not increase their chances of putting on weight. Dietitians say it all comes down to portion control and eating healthy most of the time.

"If you're eating well 80 to 90 percent of the time, you have some wiggle room 10 to 20 percent of the time," said Lindsay Malone, R.D. from the Cleveland Clinic. "You don't have to be a hermit and eat perfectly from your garden every day. You can go out and enjoy time with your family and friends."

But still, traditional pasta isn't as nutritious as others. You can also try whole grain noodles or alternatives like pasta made from beans, chickpeas, squash and zucchini.

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthpastafoodhealthy livinghealth
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Parasite found in McDonald's salads sickens nearly 400 people, FDA says
What is dermaplaning?
Woman had C-section without anesthesia, lawsuit claims
Organ recipients meet family of donor who saved their lives
4 free and affordable health and fitness events in NYC this weekend
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Police: Man killed co-worker after argument at LI gas station
AccuWeather Alert: Heat advisory in effect as temps climb
Police rescue 11 kids held in filthy conditions in New Mexico
NJ gun owner, friend injured in accidental shooting
Bon Jovi surprises shoppers at Long Island supermarket
Stolen car with baby inside crashes into van in Jersey City
Trump visits Ohio after blasting state's favorite son LeBron James
2 women save 2-year-old dangling from Queens fire escape
Show More
Suspect arrested in attempted rape of woman in Queens
Venezuelan president dodges apparent assassination attempt
Family frantically searching for missing uncle visiting from Trinidad
Police identify suspect who abandoned pit bull
Video shows off-duty NYPD sergeant shoot man in Brooklyn
More News