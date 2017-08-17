Due to an especially high tick population this year, the Suffolk County Department of Health Services is holding four public forums across the county to educate residents on how to avoid getting bit and contracting any tick-borne diseases.At these forums, health officials will remind residents of the diseases associated with a tick bite, including: Lyme disease, Rocky Mountain spotted fever, babesiosis, and related illnesses called anaplasmosis and ehrlichiosis.Hundreds of Suffolk County residents contract tick-borne illnesses every year, and the area is one the most affected regions in the state when it comes to illnesses contracted from bugs.There are three different subspecies of ticks present in the county: the deer tick, the Lone Star and the American dog tick.It is possible for more than one type of pathogen to be transmitted in a single bite from one of these ticks.The Lone Star tick may also be responsible for the recent phenomenon of people who have developed red meat allergies. Lyme disease is the most prevalent disease that can be contracted from ticks, and New York State has the highest number of recorded cases.All four of the public forums are at 7 p.m. and will take place at the following locations on the following dates:Mon., Aug. 21South Fork Forum, Southampton Town Hall, 116 Route 27A, SouthamptonTues., Aug. 22Huntington Forum, LaunchPad Huntington, 315 Main St., second floor, HuntingtonTues., Sept. 5Brookhaven Forum, Middle Country Library, 101 Eastwood Blvd., CentereachNorth Fork Forum, Peconic Recreational Center, 1170 Peconic Lane, Peconic