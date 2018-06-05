HEALTH & FITNESS

Suicide Prevention information

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) --
The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline provides free and confidential emotional support to people in suicidal crisis or emotional distress 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, across the United States.

The Lifeline is comprised of a national network of over 160 local crisis centers, combining custom local care and resources with national standards and best practices.

The Suicide Prevention Lifeline website offers important information about risk factors and warning signs, as well as resources to help those in need.

If you are thinking about suicide, are worried about a friend or loved one, or would like emotional support, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.

Related phone numbers and information are available at suicidepreventionlifeline.org.
