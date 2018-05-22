HEALTH & FITNESS

The 3 best health and wellness events in New York City this week

Lululemon's free HIIT class | Photos: Eventbrite

By Hoodline
Want to up your game when it comes to health and wellness?

From an all-abilities outdoor bootcamp to an obstacle course for children of all ages, there are plenty of free, holistic activities on tap to enrich your week. Read on for a rundown.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

Lululemon HIIT session at Hudson River Park





Join Lululemon at Hudson River Park for a free HIIT session suitable for all fitness levels. In honor of Hudson River Park's 20th anniversary, the fitness brand will host these free workout sessions every Wednesday evening from May 23-June 6.

When: Wednesday, May 23, 6:30-7:30 p.m.
Where: Pier 46 at Hudson River Park, Hudson River Greenway
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Yoga for climbers at Snow Peak NYC





Climbers: Grab your yoga mat and a towel and head down to the atmospheric outdoor gear shop Snow Peak NYC for a free yoga session designed for the city's rock scaling set -- hosted by Manhattan Plaza Health Club.

When: Thursday, May 24, 7-8:30 p.m.
Where: Snow Peak NYC, 59 Crosby St.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

2018 Kidfitstrong Fitness Challenge at Columbia University





One of the nation's largest touring fitness events, Kidfitstrong, makes a stop in NYC this weekend. Children of all ages and abilities will flex their physical fitness in a 10-station obstacle course designed to challenge their speed, strength and agility.

When: Saturday, May 26, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
Where: Columbia University, 116th Street (at Broadway)
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthHoodlineNew York City
HEALTH & FITNESS
Parasite found in McDonald's salads sickens nearly 400 people, FDA says
What is dermaplaning?
Woman had C-section without anesthesia, lawsuit claims
Organ recipients meet family of donor who saved their lives
4 free and affordable health and fitness events in NYC this weekend
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Heat advisory in effect as temps climb
Suspect charged in murder of co-worker at LI gas station
Stolen car with baby inside crashes into van in NJ
Bon Jovi surprises shoppers at Long Island supermarket
Trump visits Ohio after blasting state's favorite son LeBron James
2 women save 2-year-old dangling from Queens fire escape
Police rescue 11 kids held in filthy conditions in New Mexico
Family frantically searching for missing uncle visiting from Trinidad
Show More
Venezuelan president dodges apparent assassination attempt
Police identify suspect who abandoned pit bull
Video shows off-duty NYPD sergeant shoot man in Brooklyn
Man punches, robs 88-year-old woman inside Bronx bank
Video shows woman flee attempted rape in Queens
More News