HEALTH & FITNESS

The Sneeve -- or sneeze sleeve -- aims to curb flu spread

EMBED </>More Videos

Stacey Sager reports on a new preventative measure some schools are taking to keep students healthy

By
PORT WASHINGTON, Long Island (WABC) --
Some local students are trying a new technique to stop the flu epidemic before it spreads, literally wearing their protection on their sleeves.

It's called a Sneeve, and it's helping kids arm themselves to fight back.

We saw it in action as students squeezed out a sneezing lesson at a pre-K class at the Port Washington Children's Center.

And this time of year, from the playground to the actual ground to your sleeve, the flu is the biggest concern. And so Stan Bratskeir had an a-ha moment. It was actually a few years ago, as he watched his grandson repeatedly sneeze into his elbow.

"But it's sort of gross," Bratskeir said. "So I said, Chase, you know what you need? You need a Sneeve."

It sounds like a Dr. Seuss word, but it is now a reality. And the full-day nursery school has been testing the Sneeve since November. Kids with a cold either put it on at school or at home, and the stretchy, disposable fabric is treated with a safe anti-microbial.

The creator makes no promise that this is a cure-all, and that's why he's been doing studies to collect data.

The school continues to emphasize all prevention methods, especially frequent hand washing. On Friday, four of the 18 students in the class were absent, but the school director said that's an improvement over last year and that attendance is critical to their working parents.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
healthfluflu preventionhealthPort WashingtonNassau County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
NYC confirms 3rd child flu death
Man loses 9 fingers, both legs due to flu complications
Stuyvesant grads who got sick after 9/11 urging others to get checked
Robot helps Long Island man walk again
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
NYC confirms 3rd child flu death
Trump won't allow release of Democratic memo
Large brawl after school basketball game under investigation
Police: Man behind fatal stabbing may have upset over hex
SAD UPDATE: Emaciated dog dies after abandoned by owners
Thieves stealing food delivery vehicles in Nassau County
Fire shoots out of high-rise apartment in Manhattan
Newborn found abandoned in airport bathroom
Show More
Teen allegedly rescued from horrors at strip club
Inmate arrested for alleged attempt to kill his attorney
NEW VIDEO: Additional seconds of school stabbing chaos
Bronx man charged with stalking supermodel Bella Hadid
Gunmen threaten 4-year-old during armed robbery
More News
Top Video
Newborn found abandoned in airport bathroom
SAD UPDATE: Emaciated dog dies after abandoned by owners
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
Large brawl after school basketball game under investigation
More Video