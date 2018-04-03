BEAUTY & LIFESTYLE

Why enzyme facials makes people look like 'Game of Thrones' characters

EMBED </>More Videos

 (1 of 5)

This facial makes you look like a "Game of Thrones" character

The enzyme facial has gained popularity in the beauty world for its immediate and long-lasting results.

Johanna C. Trupp
WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (WABC) --
It's been called the "Grandma Facial," the "Game of Thrones Facial," even the "Dragon Facial." I can tell you from experience -- you look like all three.

The enzyme facial has gained popularity in the beauty world for its immediate and long-lasting results.

So what is it that's temporarily turning you into a character from a horror film?

It's a mask made of freeze-dried human enzymes designed to force negative toxins out of your body through your skin.

The enzymes work with your lymphatic system to remove all of the toxins by back-flushing your capillaries.

The increase in blood flow gives your skin an all-natural nutrient boost and pumps fresh oxygen straight into your bloodstream.

The results? Tight, glowing skin in its best state.

This is not your average facial. It's at least an hour-long commitment -- and you won't be able to talk for a good portion of it.

I'm not kidding: That's how tight this mask gets.

I went to Skin By Molly in Williamsburg to have the treatment done by Molly herself. She is a leading esthetician in the enzyme facial movement, using DMK products exclusively.

The experience was extremely intense, but I can't deny the amazing results. Check out my video for everything you need to know about enzyme therapy!

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
healthoriginalsskin carebeautybeauty & lifestylebeauty productsWilliamsburgBrooklyn
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BEAUTY & LIFESTYLE
Cryofacial: Is liquid nitrogen key to better skin?
What in the world is an infrared body wrap?
Should you try microneedling?
CVS to stop using altered images in ads by 2020
More beauty & lifestyle
HEALTH & FITNESS
Condom snorting? The trend could make your teen sick
What to know about Light it Up Blue & World Autism Awareness Day
Should you be brushing with charcoal toothpaste?
Study: Doctors less likely to offer HPV vaccine to boys
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Man buying PS4 for younger brother found bound, murdered
Chinese food delivery man fatally shot in New Jersey
3-year-old dies in Queens apartment, stepfather questioned
Condom snorting? The trend could make your teen sick
Mother allegedly used stun gun to wake son for Easter church service
Bed, Bath & Beyond accepting Toys 'R' Us gift cards
Gas station owner to split Mega Millions winnings with workers
Channing Tatum, Jenna Dewan Tatum announce split
Show More
Panera reportedly exposed customer information for 8 months
Delivery man crushed by makeshift hoist at NYC supermarket
Armed robbery at CVS in Port Jefferson Station
WATCH: Student gets full scholarship to 20 universities
Stella Artois recalling some glass beer bottles
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: 2018 New York International Auto Show
PHOTOS: Fire spreads through multiple homes in Newark
NYC March For Our Lives 2018
PHOTOS: FDNY Firefighter killed in Harlem fire
More Photos