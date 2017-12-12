  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
Not your typical job: Meet NYC dentist who makes house calls

Meet the dentist who makes housecalls.

By and Mike Bencivenga & Todd Pierce
NEW YORK (WABC) --
Who says no one makes house calls anymore?

Meet Dr. Alisa Kaufman. She is a geriatric house-call dentist. Since 2000, she's been caring for elderly patients who can't make it to a dentist's office.

Dr. Kaufman says "it's not just a business, it's more like a family practice."

Most of her patients are in their 80s and 90s. Three days a week, she packs up two bags with all of her dental equipment and heads out to appointments in Manhattan.

Most days she says she uses a car sharing app to get around, but sometimes she takes walks or takes the subway like any other New Yorker.

Dr. Kaufman says her dream is to see geriatric house-calls being made across the country.

Considering the aging population, she says "it just makes sense."


