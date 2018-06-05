HEALTH & FITNESS

Three outdoorsy events in New York City this week

Fort Tilden. | Photo: Galen O./Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking to get some fresh air or some inspiration for your next big outdoor adventure?

From a backcountry cooking workshop to a sunset hike, there are plenty of opportunities to get your mind and body adventure-ready without leaving the city this week. Read on for a rundown.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

'The Snowmen Trek' screening with elite athlete, filmmaker Ben Clark





Tonight: Hear thrilling trail stories as Osprey athlete and filmmaker Ben Clark screens and discusses clips from his new film "The Snowman Trek." The film follows Clark and a team of elite runners as they trekked the 189-mile trail -- with 11 mountain passes, almost all above 16,000 feet -- through the Himalayas in Bhutan in record time.

When: Tuesday, June 5, 6:30-8 p.m.
Where: Paragon Sports, 867 Broadway, Union Square
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Backcountry cooking 101 with Destination Backcountry





Head down to Columbia Sportswear in the Meatpacking District to learn how to plan a menu for your next backpacking experience. The workshop, hosted by Destination Backcountry, will cover what your body needs during an backcountry adventure, how weight, storage and cooking methods will impact your planning and packing, the type of gear you'll need to bring, recipe tips for various budgets and dietary restrictions, and much more.

When: Wednesday, June 6, 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Where: Columbia Sportswear, 345 W. 14th St. A, Meatpacking District
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Fort Tilden sunset hike with OutdoorFest





Join OutdoorFest for a coastal, Friday evening trek through Fort Tilden. The crew will pass through World War II ruins on the former U.S. Army installation, and end up on the hawk watch platform to catch soaring views of Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, Staten Island and Sandy Hook, New Jersey, beneath the 8:25 p.m. sunset.

When: Friday, June 6, 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Where: Fort Tilden, Rockaway
Admission: $12

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthHoodlineNew York City
HEALTH & FITNESS
Parasite found in McDonald's salads sickens nearly 400 people, FDA says
What is dermaplaning?
Woman had C-section without anesthesia, lawsuit claims
Organ recipients meet family of donor who saved their lives
4 free and affordable health and fitness events in NYC this weekend
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Heat advisory in effect as temps climb
Suspect charged in murder of co-worker at LI gas station
Stolen car with baby inside crashes into van in NJ
Bon Jovi surprises shoppers at Long Island supermarket
Trump visits Ohio after blasting state's favorite son LeBron James
2 women save 2-year-old dangling from Queens fire escape
Police rescue 11 kids held in filthy conditions in New Mexico
Family frantically searching for missing uncle visiting from Trinidad
Show More
Venezuelan president dodges apparent assassination attempt
Police identify suspect who abandoned pit bull
Video shows off-duty NYPD sergeant shoot man in Brooklyn
Man punches, robs 88-year-old woman inside Bronx bank
Video shows woman flee attempted rape in Queens
More News