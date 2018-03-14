  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
    Full Story
MEASLES

Health alert: Traveler infected with measles visited Newark Airport

(Shutterstock)

By Eyewitness News
NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) --
Health officials are issuing a public health alert after an international traveler with a confirmed case of measles visited Newark Liberty International Airport Monday.

The individual, a young child from Brussels, was infectious that day, according to the New Jersey Department of Health. The child departed for Memphis from Terminal C and may have visited other parts of the airport.

Anyone at the airport between 12:45 p.m. and 9:00 p.m, may have been exposed, and symptoms could develop as late as April 2.

Measles symptoms include rash, high fever, cough, runny nose and red, watery eyes.

Any individuals identified as potentially exposed will be notified by their local health department.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
healthmeasleshealthnewark international airportNewarkNew Jersey
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
MEASLES
Warning issued after tourist with measles visited Met, NYC hotels
Infectious disease alert reported for airport passengers
EXCLUSIVE: Parents outraged over measles scare
Teen diagnosed with measles in New Jersey
More measles
HEALTH & FITNESS
Program has barbers taking clients' blood pressure
Family files lawsuit over lost embryos at Ohio hospital
Thousands of eggs, embryos possibly damaged at fertility clinic
11-year-old battling cystic fibrosis wants cards for her birthday
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Northwestern University reports person with gun on campus
NJ school official allegedly threatened pre-schoolers with knife
NYPD: Man used dumbbell to kill possible sex partner
1-year-old girl among 4 found fatally shot inside apartment
High school student denied school bus ride because of outfit
Exclusive: Mother of limo crash victim plans charity 5k
Local students join nationwide walkout to protest gun violence
'He couldn't breathe:' Family speaks out after dog dies on flight
Show More
Ex-boyfriend arrested in connection with SUNY student's death
Coaches suspended after participating in LGBTQ charity game
WWE star Jeff Hardy charged with drunk driving
Parents of NYC helicopter crash victim sue pilot for negligence
No fare hikes, NJ Gov. Phil Murphy reassures commuters
More News
Photos
Photos: Newtown High School holds vigil for Parkland, Florida
PHOTOS: Florida school shooting aftermath
Photos: Fatal crash involving oil truck in Ridge, Long Island
Westminster Dog Show in photos
More Photos