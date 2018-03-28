President Donald Trump responded in a letter to an 8-year-old North Carolina boy who asked for a kidney for his father.For Christmas last year, all Fore Putnam wanted was a kidney for this dad, Trae, who has a rare blood disease that left him in complete renal failure.The man has been on dialysis for almost three years and has been waiting on the donor list.That's when he turned to writing letters; one to Trump, Ivanka Trump, and to Santa Claus.After months of waiting, a letter came back addressed from the White House this week.Trump wrote the letter and assured the child that he shared his letter with staff "and they are working to see what help they can provide.""I can tell you are a brave young man with a big heart," the letter read. "I admire your determination to make sure your dad has the support and resources he needs to feel better. I hope you know how much joy and encouragement you already bring him. Mrs. Trump and I will keep you and your dad in our thoughts and prayers."For more information on how to donate, contact Shelia Sherrill at (828) 291-7735.----------