HEALTH & FITNESS

Virginia man donates kidney to wife on 20th anniversary

EMBED </>More News Videos

A very touching story out of Virginia where a man gave his wife an amazing 20th anniversary gift - one of his kidneys.

A very touching story out of Virginia where a man gave his wife an amazing 20th anniversary gift - one of his kidneys.

Cindy Chafian has struggled for years with cysts that essentially shut down both her kidneys.

As a result, she's spent the last two years on dialysis.

But her husband, Scott got tested and learned he was a donor match.

This week, he gave one of his kidneys to her.

Before the surgery they celebrated with cake and a toast.
Related Topics:
healthhealthmarriage
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
HEALTH & FITNESS
Potential measles exposure in Jersey City; Get list of locations
NJ offers Baby Boxes to new parents
Morristown tying 'Ribbons for Hedda' to support girl in cancer battle
New home baby monitors could do more harm than good
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Teen who Holland Tunnel weapons cache suspects attempted to 'rescue' dies
Potential measles exposure in Jersey City; Get list of locations
2 Teens Arrested After Planning Middle School Mass Shooting
Missing mom search: Blood found in car; Son a person of interest
Adults overdose in car with 2 kids in backseat
Investigation into ACS 'foster care panic'
FBI: Multiple people may be involved in murder of ABC7 producer
Show More
Mom charged after baby thrown at dad during fight
Police: Woman filmed hitting 94-year-old in custody
Suspect arrested in stabbing, robbery at Manhattan dry cleaner
Fire house burglarized while firefighters saving teen
California dispatchers prevent Facebook Live suicide on Long Island
More News
Top Video
Suspect arrested in stabbing, robbery at Manhattan dry cleaner
Tacu Tacu at Sabor Peru in Rutherford
Future Star: Katherine Lee takes aim at the Millrose Games
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
More Video