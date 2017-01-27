A very touching story out of Virginia where a man gave his wife an amazing 20th anniversary gift - one of his kidneys.
Cindy Chafian has struggled for years with cysts that essentially shut down both her kidneys.
As a result, she's spent the last two years on dialysis.
But her husband, Scott got tested and learned he was a donor match.
This week, he gave one of his kidneys to her.
Before the surgery they celebrated with cake and a toast.
