Sandra Rosa is emotional because she can finally see out of both eyes after a year.Last year, 42-year-old Rosa lost a leg, and then her vision two weeks later, due to severe diabetes. Several doctors told her they couldn't help get her vision back. Then, she met Dr. Gennady Landa at New York Eye and Ear Infirmary at Mount Sinai.After five surgeries, Rosa can now see out of both eyes again...something she never thought was possible.Rosa had diabetes for 20 years, and it slowly progressed. After losing her leg last summer, her blood pressure went up so high that it affected her eyes, causing her to go blind. Dr. Landa said if she didn't take action quickly, she would be permanently blind in five years.Since the end of January, doctors performed three surgeries on Rosa's eyes. Two operations were done to repair her retina detachments in her right and left eyes, and then multiple cataract surgeries were performed this week.