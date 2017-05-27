Want to get fit? Here are a few workout tips!

Fitness experts joined us in the studio Saturday to show us how to get summer-ready.Working out does not have to be a hassle if you are given the tools to optimize your routine, according to the experts at Precision Sports Performance. Before beginning any workout, there are few things you want to consider:Shoe Selection - Make sure the athletic shoe you choose is best for your foot. Seek experts when purchasing running or walking shoes.Hydration - Water is a better option over sports drinks. Sip water as you exercise rather than chugging in the middle or at the end of a workout to avoid cramping.Warm-up - Stretching prepares your muscles for physical activity, will reduce your risk of getting injured, and enhances your performance. Do it for 10 minutes.-- Deadlift (2 kettlebells) - Trains your body to pick heavy items from the floor, like a beach cooler.-- Box Jump (26-inch box) - Helps you tread water in the pool/ocean.-- Ropes (2 hand rope, being held down by 1 weight) - Increases stamina to keep up with long days of summer and kids.-- Split Squats (no equipment ) - Strengthens legs; great for runners and/or long walks/hikes.-- DB Prone Row (2 dumbbells) - Improves posture, especially if you have a desk job.3-4 rounds. Rest 45-75 seconds between sets:-- BB Deadlift x 8-- Box Jump x 5-- DB Prone Row x 8 each arm-- Split Squat x 10 each leg-- Ropes x 30 seconds4 sets of each with 60 seconds between sets:-- BB Deadlift x 8-- Box Jump x 5-- DB Prone Row x 10 each arm-- Split Squat x 10 each leg-- Ropes 5 x 30 seconds with 30-60 sec recovery