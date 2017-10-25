HEALTH & FITNESS

New Jersey State Trooper steps in to save choking man at restaurant

(New Jersey State Police)

John Nikodin
ROCKAWAY TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WABC) --
A New Jersey State Trooper found himself in the right place at the right time while off duty on Sunday afternoon.

Trooper Dennis Palaia was enjoying the day watching football with his son on October 22nd at a Buffalo Wild Wings in Rockaway Township when he noticed something wrong at a nearby table.

A man enjoying his meal was in distress and began showing visible signs that he was having trouble breathing.

Trooper Palaia quickly realized that he was choking, so he rushed in and began performing the Heimlich maneuver.

Within seconds, the trooper's efforts were successful and the man began breathing normally again.

Besides a sore throat and sore ribs, the man was okay and made a full recovery after the episode all thanks to the quick actions of Trooper Palaia.

