Though fire deaths are on the decline, firefighters and emergency personnel continue to respond to emergencies of all kinds. Knowing what to do before a situation becomes an emergency can make all the difference in the world.Join Eyewitness News Anchor, Bill Ritter for some indispensable tips on how to keep you and your family safe in the Emmy-award winning program,, airing Saturday, January 28th.Many of us know that in addition to smoke alarms,detectors can help protect us from this deadly gas in our homes, but did you know that this invisible and odorless killer can also strike while in your car? We'll learn how a young Passaic NJ mother and her children tragically died while inside their snowed-in car and get invaluable tips on how to deal with winter driving dangers.are the #1 killer among men and women but many people ignore the warning signs - Eyewitness News medical contributor Dr. Richard Besser explains what they are and offers simple tips that can save your life.We'll meet anwho risked his life in a dramatic rope rescue from the rooftop of a burning building and learn how firefighters train for those kinds of emergencies every day.We'll also hear from FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro about how new advances in emergency vehicles are helping speed life-saving help to New Yorkers in record time. We'll also learn about the increasing use of the department's social media to keep New Yorkers informed.In response to three recent major fires caused by children, we'll show you how theis teaching parents how to identify, educate and prevent fire play among youngsters.We'll also take a look back at the 50th Anniversary of the devastating 23rd St. fire, which killed a dozen firefighters and find out how this resulted in new awareness of fire-fighting techniques and tactical training for the FDNY.Theis one of largest and most respected in the country treating more than 1,000 inpatients each year. We'll meet a mother and son who survived a devastating fire that killed 2 family members, injured them and left them homeless. We'll learn how the Burn Unit team is helping them put their lives back together on many levels.