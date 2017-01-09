  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
    Full Story
HEALTH & FITNESS

WEB CHAT: 'Operation 7: Save a Life'

NEW YORK (WABC) --
Being knowledgeable about fire safety and emergency preparedness can truly be a matter of life and death. Eyewitness News has brought our viewers "Operation 7: Save a Life" since 1999. Again this January, Eyewitness News is inviting experts on fire safety and burn injuries to take part in a web chat to share that critical knowledge.

We want to hear from you: What questions can we answer concerning home, business, and fire safety? Send us your questions, and we'll answer them in our live chat here on abc7NY on Wednesday, January 18th, 2017.

And don't miss our special half hour show, "Operation 7: Save a Life" coming up on January 28th.
Related Topics:
healthoperation 7: save a lifeburn injuriesburn prevention
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
HEALTH & FITNESS
Giving peanut-based foods to babies early prevents allergies
Doctors urge vaccinations with flu season in full swing
Watch 'Operation 7: Save a Life'
9Lives, Special Kitty cat food recalled
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
3 dead after stolen car plunges into icy Long Island pond
Subway service restored after water problems at West 4th Street station
Dumbbell crashes through windshield on NJ Turnpike
Grocery store trip ends with kids seeing father murdered
Trump fires back at 'overrated' Streep after Globes speech
Orlando officer fatally shot; 2nd cop dies in manhunt crash
Police: Woman raped by livery cab driver in Brooklyn
Show More
Exclusive: Elderly mugging victim describes terrifying attack in the Bronx
Mom killed by stray bullet while getting food for sons in the Bronx
Feds tell NJ towns to stop painting center lines blue
16 arrested over Kim Kardashian West jewelry heist
Vandals use marbles to damage 28 Bronx businesses
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Thousands turn out for 'No Pants Subway Ride'
PHOTOS: Scene of shooting at Ft. Lauderdale airport
Photos: LIRR train crash at Atlantic Terminal in Brooklyn
PHOTOS: Debbie Reynolds through the years
More Photos