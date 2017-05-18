HEALTH & FITNESS

What Is Head and Neck Cancer?

EMBED </>More Videos

Find out more. (WABC)

Tom Thomas, MD, MPH, Head and Neck Surgery, Morristown Medical Center
NEW YORK --
Screening is the critical first line of defense in early detection of Head and Neck cancer.

Dr. Tom Thomas, medical director of head and neck reconstructive and transoral robotic surgery at the hospital's Leonard B. Kahn Head & Neck Cancer Institute, is a nationally recognized expert in this field. He says: "The importance of screening is that you can diagnose the cancer in an early stage, and earlier stages of head and neck cancer are curable."

Knowledge is power, and when it comes to our health, having access to information can mean the difference between life and death. The American Cancer Society, projects that 63,000 new cases of head and neck cancer will be diagnosed in this country in 2017. Atlantic Health System's Morristown Medical Center in Morristown, NJ, is leading the way in generating awareness about head and neck cancer by developing outreach programs and offering free oral, head and neck cancer screenings to the communities it serves.

"Head and neck cancer used to be a disease of people in their 60s and 70s, typically found in people who use an excessive amount of tobacco and alcohol. That has shifted significantly to those in their late 30s, 40s and 50s. People are getting cancer from HPV, human papillomavirus, which is a sexually transmitted disease," he explains.

Learn more about Atlantic Health System's head & neck cancer surgery >
Related Topics:
healthhead and neck canceratlantic center for head and neck surgery
Load Comments
HEALTH & FITNESS
SPONSORED: Early Detection, A Patient's Journey - Matt Goerke
SPONSORED: Radiation Therapy, A Patient's Journey - Ed Kane
SPONSORED: Head and Neck Cancer - Breakthroughs in Treatment
SPONSORED: Head and Neck Cancer - answers from the experts at Morristown Medical Center
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Tourist killed, 22 hurt after driver plows into crowd in Times Square
Sources: Times Square driver was apparently high on K2
PHOTOS: Car hits pedestrians in Times Square
Video shows fiery ending to deadly crash in Times Square
Times Square witness says vehicle was 'like bowling, hitting people'
Police: Toddler locked in cage, newborn found alone in home
NJ superintendent: Student dies in 'choking game'
Show More
80-year-old man killed when tree falls onto car
Chris Cornell's death ruled suicide by hanging
Roger Ailes, former chief executive at Fox News, dies
Police: Serial groper targeting women at Brooklyn 'Q' station
Trump assails 'witch hunt' after naming of special counsel
More News
Top Video
Tourist killed, 22 hurt after driver plows into crowd in Times Square
Times Square witness says vehicle was 'like bowling, hitting people'
VIDEO: Aftermath of Times Square car crash
WATCH: Eyewitness describes scene in Times Square
More Video