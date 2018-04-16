HEALTH & FITNESS

When To Score Inexpensive Flights From NYC To Bogota, Colombia

Photos: Shutterstock

By Hoodline
If you're preparing for (another) weekend at home but dreaming about your next international adventure, don't be too hard on yourself. Rather than making a spontaneous decision that'll put a sizeable dent in your bank account, why not take the next few months to save up some cash and plan your trip right.

The next question is: where do you want to go? One option is Bogota, Colombia, an enticing South American destination that attracts thousands of visitors each year.

Thankfully, there are plenty of regular, relatively inexpensive flights between New York City and Bogota. We pulled from travel site Skyscanner to provide you with a short list of flights between July and October, selected with the frugal adventurer in mind.

Read on for the flights, globetrotter. And don't worry: you have plenty of time to get your act together.

(Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in the articles may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions. Prices and availability are subject to change.)

July




July is right around the corner, an if you can pull yourself together by then, you'll want to fly out of LaGuardia on Monday, July 23 and return back from Bogota on Tuesday, July 31. At $461 for a round-trip ticket, Spirit has the best deal.

August



You'll find the cheapest flight in August if you travel between Newark Liberty International Airport and Bogota, leaving on Tuesday, August 21 and returning on Wednesday, August 29. Spirit will get you there and back -- with one stop along the way -- for $446.

September




If you're considering a longer getaway in September, you can make it from LaGuardia to Bogota for $428 if you fly with jetBlue. That's if you fly out of New York on Wednesday, September 5 and return on Tuesday, September 18.

October




Here's something to look forward to: a week-long stint in Colombia at the start of October. If you leave from JFK on Monday, October 1 and return from Bogota on Monday, October 8, you'll only pay $457 if you fly with Interjet.

If you're interested in traveling on a day other than one highlighted above, you can check out upcoming flights to Bogotahere. Also, if you need to book a hotel room,here's a good place to start.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthHoodlineNew York City
HEALTH & FITNESS
New studies indicate caffeine not harmful to the heart
200 million eggs recalled over salmonella fears
Through faith, Barbara Bush overcame recent health crises
Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease: What to know about COPD
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Teenage mom charged in death of newborn boy in NJ
Judge denies restraining order over materials seized in Cohen raid
Cohen's mystery 3rd client revealed to be Sean Hannity
Rainstorm sparks flooding, fallen tree traps teen in home
Binghamton freshman found fatally stabbed in campus residence
Harry Anderson, actor of 'Night Court' fame, dies at 65
Firefighter mourns after wife dies giving birth to twins
77-year-old retired teacher found stabbed to death in NJ park
Show More
Man struck by lightning in Bay Shore
71 guns, 50,000 rounds seized in Queens weapons bust
Have mercy! Baby Stamos is here!
Search on for panhandler who stabbed man with steak knife in restaurant
Trump Tower fire ruled accidental by FDNY investigators
More News