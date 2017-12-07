CELLPHONE DISTRACTIONS

Woman sues surgeon, claims he was on cell phone during operation

By
PORT CHESTER, New York (WABC) --
A woman from Westchester County, New York, is suing her doctor, who she claims was talking on his cellphone during an operation.

Mary Edwards, 70, of Port Chester, was treated for a varicose vein in September by Dr. Eric Fishman of Westmed Medical Group.

According to the lawsuit, Edwards heard Fishman on his phone speaking in English and Spanish. Edwards said Fishman told her afterward he was taking a language proficiency exam since he has many Spanish speaking patients.

The lawsuit claims Edwards suffered emotional distress, describing Fishman's conduct as "beyond all possible bounds of decency."

Citing privacy laws, Westmed issued a statement saying, it "doesn't comment on patient care or pending litigation."
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
healthlawsuitdoctorssurgerycellphonecellphone distractionsPort ChesterWestchester County
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
CELLPHONE DISTRACTIONS
Woman on cellphone pinned by NJ Transit bus
AAA survey: Young millennials are worst behaved drivers
Texas day care touches nerves with cellphone sign
Family hopes 'Textalyzer' and 'Evan's Law' will stop distracted driving
More cellphone distractions
HEALTH & FITNESS
IV fluid shortage forces LI hospital to transfer patient
Here's where children can undergo free lead testing
Study finds aspirin doesn't increase risk for heart patients
Advancements for heart failure sufferers
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Road rage may have led to pedestrian crash that injured 6
Bug bomb mishap hurts 4, blows out windows in Brooklyn
Police: MS-13 gang members tried to abduct teen on LI
Body found of woman who vanished after Tinder date
Check out our new ABC7NY app!
Sheriff: 3 dead in New Mexico school shooting
Truck carrying vodka bottles overturns on I-95 ramp
Officials: School instructor lured teen through texts, raped her
Show More
Ex-cop gets 20 years in prison for South Carolina shooting
IV fluid shortage forces LI hospital to transfer patient
Elderly man with dementia escapes hospital, found safe
Alert issued for missing woman who may have been abducted
Al Franken resigning from Senate amid sexual misconduct allegations
More News
Photos
Powerful images from the Southern California wildfires
This NYC spot has a 6-course dessert tasting menu
PHOTOS: 2017 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
PHOTOS: Relive the magic of 'Downton Abbey' in NYC
More Photos