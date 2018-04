It's been called the "Grandma Facial," the "Game of Thrones Facial," even the "Dragon Facial." I can tell you from experience -- you look like all three.The enzyme facial has gained popularity in the beauty world for its immediate and long-lasting results.So what is it that's temporarily turning you into a character from a horror film?It's a mask made of freeze-dried human enzymes designed to force negative toxins out of your body through your skin.The enzymes work with your lymphatic system to remove all of the toxins by back-flushing your capillaries.The increase in blood flow gives your skin an all-natural nutrient boost and pumps fresh oxygen straight into your bloodstream.The results? Tight, glowing skin in its best state.This is not your average facial. It's at least an hour-long commitment -- and you won't be able to talk for a good portion of it.I'm not kidding: That's how tight this mask gets.I went to Skin By Molly in Williamsburg to have the treatment done by Molly herself. She is a leading esthetician in the enzyme facial movement, using DMK products exclusively.The experience was extremely intense, but I can't deny the amazing results. Check out my video for everything you need to know about enzyme therapy!----------