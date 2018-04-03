BEAUTY & LIFESTYLE

New facial craze makes you look like a 'Game of Thrones' dragon

EMBED </>More Videos

 (1 of 5)

New facial craze makes you look like a 'Game of Thrones' dragon

The enzyme facial has gained popularity in the beauty world for its immediate and long-lasting results.

Johanna Trupp and Emily Sowa
WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (WABC) --
It's been called the "Grandma Facial," the "Game of Thrones Facial," even the "Dragon Facial." I can tell you from experience -- you look like all three.

The enzyme facial has gained popularity in the beauty world for its immediate and long-lasting results.

So what is it that's temporarily turning you into a character from a horror film?

It's a mask made of freeze-dried human enzymes designed to force negative toxins out of your body through your skin.

The enzymes work with your lymphatic system to remove all of the toxins by back-flushing your capillaries.

The increase in blood flow gives your skin an all-natural nutrient boost and pumps fresh oxygen straight into your bloodstream.

The results? Tight, glowing skin in its best state.

This is not your average facial. It's at least an hour-long commitment -- and you won't be able to talk for a good portion of it.

I'm not kidding: That's how tight this mask gets.

I went to Skin By Molly in Williamsburg to have the treatment done by Molly herself. She is a leading esthetician in the enzyme facial movement, using DMK products exclusively.

The experience was extremely intense, but I can't deny the amazing results. Check out my video for everything you need to know about enzyme therapy!

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
healthoriginalsskin carebeautybeauty & lifestylebeauty productsWilliamsburgBrooklyn
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BEAUTY & LIFESTYLE
Cryofacial: Is liquid nitrogen key to better skin?
What in the world is an infrared body wrap?
Should you try microneedling?
CVS to stop using altered images in ads by 2020
More beauty & lifestyle
HEALTH & FITNESS
Condom snorting? The trend could make your teen sick
Boutique Studio 'Brrrn' Brings Cool Fitness Concept To Flatiron District
What to know about Light it Up Blue & World Autism Awareness Day
Should you be brushing with charcoal toothpaste?
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
4 shot, woman believed to be shooter dead at YouTube HQ
Man charged with depraved murder in death of 3-year-old
Bags of undelivered mail found in LI postal worker's shed
Man buying PS4 for younger brother found bound, murdered
3 new Target stores to open in NYC
Condom snorting? The trend could make your teen sick
Chinese food delivery man fatally shot in New Jersey
Teen stuck in sewage pipe for 13 hours speaks out
Show More
Mother allegedly used stun gun to wake son for Easter church service
Watch: FDNY rescues kitten stuck in tree for 3 days
Gas station owner to split Mega Millions winnings with workers
Community groups file lawsuit to stop planned L train shutdown
Channing Tatum, Jenna Dewan Tatum announce split
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: 2018 New York International Auto Show
PHOTOS: Fire spreads through multiple homes in Newark
NYC March For Our Lives 2018
PHOTOS: FDNY Firefighter killed in Harlem fire
More Photos