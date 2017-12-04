HEALTH & FITNESS

Young Arizona mother dies just days after contracting the flu

Health officials say a mother of two died from the flu.

We've been warned this year's flu season could be severe, and now we're learning how the flu killed a mother of two.

Alani Murrieta, of Arizona, became sick and was diagnosed with the flu a week ago.

The 20-year-old was given some medicine and sent home.

A day later she was diagnosed with pneumonia.

Tragically, just hours later she died.

Her family says the young mother was perfectly healthy and hardly ever got sick.

The CDC is reporting three states with high levels of flu activity, and numbers of new flu cases continue rising every week.

Early indicators show flu season could be bad, Christine Dobbyn reports.

