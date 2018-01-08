Hero soldier who died saving lives in Bronx fire to be honored

THE BRONX, New York (WABC) --A U.S. soldier and native of Ghana who raced repeatedly into a burning Bronx apartment building, saving four people before he died in flames that also claimed a dozen other lives will be posthumously honored by the Army.
26-year-old Private Emmanuel Mensah will receive a Medal of Valor and a Soldier's Award, according to a source from Sen. Charles Schumer's office.
Mensah "was many things: a soldier, an immigrant, a first-generation American, a New Yorker - but above all else he was a hero," Schumer said in a letter to the Army requesting that Mensah be formally awarded for his sacrifice.
Mensah initially escaped the fire but reentered the building at least three times to rescue other residents and family members, NYPD detectives reported.
When firefighters later entered the building, they discovered Mensah's remains. Based on his body's location, emergency responders determined Mensah died looking for more people to rescue.
He was home for Christmas after finishing National Guard basic training in Fort Lee, Virginia.
The fire, the city's deadliest since 1990, was accidentally started by a child playing with a gas stove, fire officials said. After the boy and his mother fled, flames spread up a stairwell and consumed the inside of the building.
Schumer wrote to Army Secretary Mark Esper urging the military to issue the soldier a posthumous award recognizing "the Army values of personal courage, selfless service and duty."
Private Emmanuel Mensah was a first generation immigrant, a soldier, and a New Yorker. He gave his life rescuing his neighbors in the Bronx fire. His heroism exemplifies the best of our city. Rest in peace.— Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) December 30, 2017
Mensah was to begin drills this month with the New York Army National Guard's 107th Military Police Company, based at Fort Hamilton, Brooklyn.
His family is originally from Ghana, and Mensah was a permanent legal resident.
