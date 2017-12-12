A transit worker is being credited on Tuesday for his heroic action in the immediate aftermath of the Port Authority subway explosion.Sean Monroe was cleaning the underground subway corridor between Times Square and the Port Authority Bus Terminal when the pipe bomb went off on Monday morning.As smoke quickly filled the passageway, Monroe's training kicked in and he began helping commuters get clear of the area."It was extremely scary," Monroe said. "You panic for a second, but when you see all those people getting up, rushing, your first instinct is, especially with your training from the MTA, first thing you think is 'Let me try to direct these people out of here, as far away from this situation as possible'."Monroe's union says he did an amazing job stepping in to help people after the blast.