HUDSON YARDS, Manhattan (WABC) --Fire broke out in a high-rise office building in Manhattan Thursday afternoon, prompting evacuations and a large fire department response.
The fire happened at about 3 p.m. in the 23rd floor of a 55-story office building at 10 Hudson Yards. The address is 501 West 30th Street.
Here's video from Eyewitness News viewer Ramon Ray showing firefighters inside the building:
Hudson Yards fire #HudsonYards pic.twitter.com/h81L5ti0cg— Ramon Ray (@ramonray) November 16, 2017
FDNY officials said a small electrical fire started on the 23rd floor, prompting four floors to be evacuated.
People as far up as the 50th floor walked down the stairs to get out to safety -- just as a precaution.
No one was hurt in the fire.
----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts