BUILDING FIRE

High-rise office building evacuated in Manhattan after fire breaks out on 23rd floor

EMBED </>More Videos

Jim Dolan reports live from Hudson Yards with the latest on the building fire. (Left: @dargov_ via Twitter | Right: Photo/Ramon Ray)

By Eyewitness News
HUDSON YARDS, Manhattan (WABC) --
Fire broke out in a high-rise office building in Manhattan Thursday afternoon, prompting evacuations and a large fire department response.

The fire happened at about 3 p.m. in the 23rd floor of a 55-story office building at 10 Hudson Yards. The address is 501 West 30th Street.

Here's video from Eyewitness News viewer Ramon Ray showing firefighters inside the building:


FDNY officials said a small electrical fire started on the 23rd floor, prompting four floors to be evacuated.

People as far up as the 50th floor walked down the stairs to get out to safety -- just as a precaution.

No one was hurt in the fire.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
firebuilding fireHudson YardsManhattanNew York City
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
BUILDING FIRE
Smoke triggers partial evacuation of senior living center
Fire that destroyed row of stores caused by sparks from saw blade
Fast-moving fire destroys row of stores in Manhattan
Massive fire tears through vacant health care facility
More building fire
Top Stories
Arrests in the fatal shootings of 2 young mothers
Dunkin' Donuts worker killed in drive-thru crash
Does NY State Police body armor leave them vulnerable to AR-15 bullets
Rapper, fashion star Lil Peep dies at 21
Drake threatens man groping women in audience at concert
Leopard mauls several after hiding out in school building
Judge declares mistrial in Sen. Bob Menendez corruption case
Hawaii psychiatric hospital had 17 escapes
Show More
Radio host alleges Al Franken forcibly kissed her
Rental nightmare: The worst landlord in New York
4 hurt in apparent boiler explosion at house in NJ
Smiles everywhere as dozens of foster children get adopted
'Revenge porn' targeted in new legislation in NYC
More News
Top Video
Arrests in the fatal shootings of 2 young mothers
Dunkin' Donuts worker killed in drive-thru crash
Will you try this tater tot turkey burger?
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
More Video