Fire broke out in a high-rise office building in Manhattan Thursday afternoon, prompting evacuations and a large fire department response.The fire happened at about 3 p.m. in the 23rd floor of a 55-story office building at 10 Hudson Yards. The address is 501 West 30th Street.Here's video from Eyewitness News viewer Ramon Ray showing firefighters inside the building:FDNY officials said a small electrical fire started on the 23rd floor, prompting four floors to be evacuated.People as far up as the 50th floor walked down the stairs to get out to safety -- just as a precaution.No one was hurt in the fire.