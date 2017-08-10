A high school football camp turned tragic on Thursday when a player suffered serious injuries during a drill at Sachem East High School on Long Island and later died, Suffolk County police said.The incident happened on the athletic field at the school on Granny Road in Farmingville around 8:40 a.m., according to Assistant Commissioner Justin Meyers.According to police, during a strength and conditioning camp, some of the athletes were performing a drill carrying a log overhead. The log fell and struck Joshua Mileto, a student at the school, in the head.Mileto, 16, of Farmingville, was transported by the Farmingville Fire Department to Stony Brook University Hospital where he was pronounced dead.Grief counselors have been at the school trying to help students and faculty members.